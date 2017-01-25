

*Atlanta’s buzzing R&B pop trio GLAMOUR released their brand new single “B.A.E” today, via Kandi Burruss‘ Kandi Koated Entertainment and is available now in iTunes.

Setting the stage for the single, the girls—Moriah, Kaylan, and Ydal—unleashed a Destiny’s Child tribute mixtape, “The Writing’s on the Gram” on their soundcloud. GLAMOUR bring a fresh spark and sass to classics such as “Independent Woman,” “Say My Name, the Kandi Burruss written “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and more.

In additional the project boast two originals, “We are the Turn Up” and “Bye Felicia,” as well as the aforementioned snippet of “B.A.E,” all co- written and arranged by Kandi Koated Entertainment’s, Brandin Jay.

This homage to the iconic powerhouse illustrates GLAMOUR’s charisma, charm, and talent, positioning them for a massive 2017.

Next up, GLAMOUR guests in two episodes of Fox’s STAR—the hit, new series from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels, set to air January 25th and March 1st.

READ RELATED STORY: KANDI BURRUSS, TODD TUCKER ACCUSED OF STIFFING WORKERS ON OLD LADY GANG RESTAURANT

Throughout their individual careers, Moriah, Kaylan, and Ydal have enchanted and engaged audiences on The X Factor, BET’s The Game, a promotional campaign for Tom’s Shoes, and in Parental Guidance also starring Billy Crystal, Marisa Tomei, and Bette Middler.

Together, they landed a deal with Kandi Koated Entertainment—the label founded by Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, actress, personality, and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss. As they’ve been quietly crafting their sound in the studio, GLAMOUR racked up over 7.5 million views on their YouTube channel. Some of their most popular videos include their cover of Beyonce’s “hold Up” which garnered 2.3 Million views, and 1.1 million for Rihanna and Drake’s “Work.”

Now, GLAMOUR stand poised to be this generation’s leading ladies

Keep Up With GLAMOUR:

www.youtube.com/WeAreGlamour

www.Instagram.com/OffiliallyGlamour

www.Facebook.com/OfficiallyGlamour

www.twitter.com/WeAreGlamour

source:

Natalie Geday

[email protected]