*Troubled rapper Kanye West is said to be having a successful recovery following his mental breakdown late last year. A source (most likely a member from the Kardashain family) tells E! News that the Grammy winner has only one priority right now: keeping a low profile as he takes care of his kids.

“His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud,” an insider shared with E! News. “He thinks about her every day.”

In addition, Kanye is “feeling more on track” as he works on several business opportunities.

“Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer,” our source shared. “Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations.”

For those who don’t recall, Kanye canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour days before he was voluntarily hospitalized. Multiple sources also confirmed to E! that reports of him resuming the tour are way off.

“Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show,” a tour source shared with E! News. “He wants everyone in the world to see it.”

Meanwhile, despite largely staying away from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after marrying reality star Kim Kardashian, Kanye is set to join the series as a regular cast member. In fact, Cosmo notes that Ye outright refused to be a part of the show back in 2013, due to the fact that his management told him that appearing on a reality show “makes him look cheap.”

Well, according to People, all that is about to change, as sources close to the show claim that due to the couple’s recent marriage problems, the rapper will do everything he can to make it work, and that includes filming episodes of KUWTK.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” the source said. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”