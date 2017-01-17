*Katie Holmes bears an uncanny resemblance to Jacqueline Kennedy, so it’s no wonder why she was tapped to play the iconic first lady in 2011’s “The Kennedys,” and for the upcoming tv miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

The miniseries is based on the bestselling book “After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present” by biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli and will be airing on the REELZChannel in April.

The Kennedys-After Camelot also stars Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, Alexander Siddig as Aristotle Onassis, Kristen Hager as Joan Kennedy with Diana Hardcastle and Kristin Booth reprising their roles as Rose and Ethel Kennedy from the Emmy Award®-winning miniseries The Kennedys.

Jon Cassar (The Kennedys) and Katie Holmes are directing from scripts by Stephen Kronish (The Kennedys) and Sandra Chwialkowska (Lost Girl).

“Katie is brave, committed and perfect for this role,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard, prior to filming the series. “She is a strong, talented woman who understands how special and respected Jackie Kennedy, and then Jackie Onassis, was as an international icon.”

Holmes and Perry spoke about how “incredible” it was to work on the project during the REELZChannel session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on January 13. EUR/Electronic Urban Report asked the actress if exploring the world of Jackie was also transformative in any way.

“Absolutely. I did a lot of research, and it was incredible to work with this wonderful team again. I really feel so honored to play Jackie for the second time,” she said. “And particularly this part of her life, because it was — it was the ’70’s, and Jon and I talked about the — how that was going to affect the look of this miniseries, and we had to work in a different way than we worked together before, so that was really exciting.”

She continued “He helped me so much with directing one of the hours, and so it was really — it was like another step from the first time we did it. And I had a great time, and I love working with Matthew. He was so receptive to all of my ideas, which was really nice. Well, not all. No. I’m kidding.”

Holmes noted that she “prepped for like six months, again, to get back into the character.”

“Because I think I — you feel sort of a pressure when you’re doing something that you’ve done before,” she added. “But yet it was — it was a bigger challenge, because in this series, you know, she’s going through so many different things, and I always love working with costume designers. I just really enjoyed every minute of it because, I mean, Jackie’s wardrobe was amazing. So I really enjoyed that. And it does help you feel like, okay, she’s coming. Do you know what I mean? It helps. And we always have a good time. I mean, there is nothing like Jackie Kennedy’s closet.”

Holmes also revealed the one piece of clothing that gave her the key to lock in to Jackie, “her Cartier watch.”

She had this very distinct black leather Cartier watch, and we got a vintage one. And there is something so classic about that, and so embodied her style, you know, understated, but elegant. And just putting that on every day, it was of a certain time, and I felt that sort of elegance of her.”

Michael Prupas, Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry, Jon Cassar, Stephen Kronish, J. Randy Taraborrelli, Evan Tussman, Irene Litinsky and Jonas Prupas serve as executive producers on the four-hour mini-series, along with Jonathan Koch and Steve Michaels of Asylum Entertainment and Stan E. Hubbard, REELZ CEO.

The two-hour world premiere of “The Kennedys: After Camelot” will air Sunday, April 2 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The two-hour conclusion airs Sunday, April 9 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.