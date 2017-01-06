*Keegan-Michael Key is joining “Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn on “The Predator,” a reboot of the “Predator” alien action franchise that launched in 1987 with star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As previously reported, the plot is being kept under wraps, but the franchise centers on an alien facing off against earthlings.

“Narcos” star Holbrook replaced Benicio del Toro to become the first major casting, announced in October, and Rhodes joined the cast this week.

Shane Black is directing from a script by Fred Dekker. Fox has slotted a release date of Feb. 9, 2018.

Key is best known for the Comedy Central sketch show “Key and Peele” with Jordan Peele. His first major role came in “Tomorrowland” and Peele starred in “Keanu” last year. Key also starred in Mike Birbiglia’s summer’s comedy “Don’t Think Twice” and in Fox’s James Franco–Bryan Cranston comedy “Why Him?”