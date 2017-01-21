In honor of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” R&B crooner Keith Sweat shared with HipHollywood some of his wildest encounters with groupies.

During #HHConvos, Keith revealed stories about women who came to his house, sent him “special” deliveries and even a few he allowed inside the Sweat hotel.

Check out the crazy groupie tales via the clip below.

In related news, Sweat is doing a limited Las Vegas engagement titled, “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” at the Flamingo Hotel running from Jan. 17 through Feb. 4, 2017 … get tickets at www.KeithSweatVegas.com.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has responded to his wife’s petition for separation with a full-on divorce petition.

TMZ reports that the actor filed his response to Sara Gooding’s 2014 separation docs, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He’s also willing pay Sara spousal support.

When it comes to splitting assets — Cuba wants all of his earnings to remain his from the date Sara filed for separation. That includes his People vs O.J. Simpson $$$.

Gooding married Sara — his high school sweetheart with whom he has three children — in 1994, the same year O.J. allegedly murdered his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.