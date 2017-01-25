*If you missed it, yesterday “Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer sat down with Larry King on the multi-Emmy nominated series “Larry King Now” to discuss her recent Instagram post, in which she claims that R&B singer Trey Songz used “sexual intimidation” to coerce her into his music video shoot, and then released the video publicly without her consent.

Keke recounted “I said, first, ‘no’ to the producer, then said ‘no’ to the assistant, and then said ‘no’ to Trey, and then said it again after I came out of the closet.”

Adding, “I feel like as a female, often I’m put in situations where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality, to taunt you […] I hate to say that and make it known, but I ain’t the first person that’s gone through this. People have gone through this all the time.”

Keke also tells Larry that she plans on pressing charges, “I mean, it’s out and it’s over but I feel more so my point, it’s not just specifically about this person, this guy or what he did. It’s the overall idea that you can’t just do stuff to people and it’s all right. No matter who you are.”

Keke Palmer further addresses Trey Songz incident with Larry King

In an advanced clip from her ‘Larry King Now’ interview airing Wednesday February 1st, 2017, ‘Scream Queens’ star Keke Palmer discusses her recent Instagram post, in which she claims that R&B singer Trey Songz used “sexual intimidation” to coerce her into his music video shoot, and then released the video publicly without her consent. Watch it above.

Keke Palmer’s episode premiered on www.ora.tv/larrykingnow.

source:

Dana (Steere) Steiner

Publicity Director | Ora TV

E: [email protected]