*Kelly Price will also step into the ring for the planned Soulja Boy/Chris Brown boxing match in Dubai.

The R&B singer confirmed on Instagram that she has accepted an offer from 50 Cent to belt the Star Spangled Banner before the spectacle begins.

“Looking forward to singing the national anthem on fight night with @souljaboy and @chrisbrownofficial,” Price wrote on IG Tuesday (Jan. 10). “Thank you @50cent for trusting me with this! ☺.”

50 has been going all out to make a profit off of this celebrity beef, including recruiting former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson as Breezy’s trainer after 50’s nemesis Floyd Mayweather Jr. began training Soulja Boy.

“See Floyd’s supposed to be training [Soulja Boy], but I kinda feel like Floyd wants to train him just so he can beat me. How you gonna just train this n**ga all of sudden?” 50 said last week. “You is the promoter. You not supposed to be training the fighter for him to fight the other fighter now, champ. But since you got Floyd Mayweather, I just got off the phone with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. So, ‘Iron Mike’ is gonna train Chris Brown. Now we gon’ see cause this is gonna be a show. When I put on a show, I put on a show, baby. You got to watch me.”

A date yet to be announced for the fight, which both camps hope will take place in Dubai. More traditional fight cities in the U.S., like Las Vegas, are not an option because of U.S. boxing restrictions for amateur competitors.