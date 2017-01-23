*Ella Grace is in the building.

Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to her daughter with estranged husband Ed Hartwell. The former Cosby Show star revealed Ella Grace’s name and sex during her pregnancy…and now the little one is here.

“Ella Grace has arrived!!!” the actress wrote on Instagram Monday afternoon with a picture of her daughter’s feet wrapped up in socks.

Keshia first announced her pregnancy in July, taking to Instagram with a pink cupcake and the caption: “Surprise!!! We have a new addition coming soon…”

Days after the announcement, Hartwell filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly shortly after news broke, Keshia accused him of past infidelity.

“In the process, I found out I was pregnant. And I had to take another hard look and decide if I wanted to try to work through this and forgive him for the sake of the child. Like, I had divorce papers ready. I presented it to him…Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance.”

She continued, “The part that hurt me the most when he filed for divorce was that he had asked me to give him another chance, and I was willing to do that and forgive him, for our family.”