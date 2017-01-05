*With President Obama’s term coming to an end, Key & Peele are reuniting tonight for one final performance of their popular characters “Obama and his anger translator Luther.”

The brand new original sketch featuring Keegan-Michael Key who plays “Luther, the anger translator” to Jordan Peele’s calm and mild-mannered Obama, will premiere tonight (Jan 5) with Key as the guest on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Watch a teaser below:

“Key & Peele” featured Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele who are best known for their impressive ability for improv, celebrity impressions and conjuring up original characters. The show utilized filmed sketches to examine life in a provocative and irreverent way, from two men used to being on the outside looking in. Whether it’s satirizing the President, black Republicans, or taking on religion, “Key & Peele” showcased their chemistry, camaraderie and unique point of view, born from their shared background and experiences growing up biracial in a not quite post-racial world.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App.