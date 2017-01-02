*Khloé Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson had a romantic New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami for all the world to see.

Kardashian, 32, took to Instagram to document her PDA-filled night out with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Happy New Year!!!” she captioned a pic of the two with their arms wrapped around each other at the club while Thompson, 25, planted a kiss on her cheek. “May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!”

Khloe also shared a picture of a French kiss they shared, captioning it with a simple heart emoji.

Kardashian also shared videos of their evening on Snapchat.

In yet another video, a friend films the two while they lean in to share a kiss.

Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, was first linked to Thompson in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him in Cleveland, regularly flying out to support him at games and even flaunting his NBA championship ring on social media.

In addition to New Year’s Eve, she also spent Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day with Tristan.