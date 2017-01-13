*Lamar Odom confessed his undying love for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a new promo for “The Doctors.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player will appear on the show’s Tuesday, Jan. 17 episode to discus life after rehab.

Co-host Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom about what he’s looking forward to when he looks toward his future.

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom answers in the clip.

Watch below:

Odom was married to Kardashian for seven years before his addictions became too much for her to bear. After filing for divorce in 2013, it was finalized in December after Odom recovered from a near-fatal drug overdose months earlier.

Kardashian temporarily withdrew the initial petition after the incident, but filed again in May 2016.

The reality show star has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson since September 2016.