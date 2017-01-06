*Kim Kardashian is shown tearfully recounting her Paris robbery in a new promo for the upcoming season of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she says in tears, recalling the harrowing ordeal to sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

In October, Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by masked men who then stole all her jewelry and escaped.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns to E! in March.

Watch the promo below: