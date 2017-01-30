*President Trump’s refugee ban from entering the US from certain Muslim-majority countries has had a mind blowing effect on non-Trump supporters and celebrities in general who tend to be liberal thinking and are pretty much against the ban across the board.

One of those celebs in gospel music’s Kirk Franklin who made a comment basically against the ban and found himself being Twitter-trolled by a Trump supporter. But it was Franklin’s response to the troll that’s got Twitter giving Kirk major props.

“I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn’t originally mine…” Franklin wrote on Twitter concerning the Muslim ban.

That’s when another Twitter user tried to get Franklin with this tweet:

“I trust u’ll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter.”

Franklin probably didn’t know or think it was funny and came back with this:

“Yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name,” he tweeted back.

Oh yeah, Twitter LOVED that response and had a field day wuth it. Check out some of ’em:

