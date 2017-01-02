*Former NFLer Kordell Stewart has taken legal action against his ex-wife, Porsha Williams, demanding that she not speak his name – especially in a negative manner – in public, or in reference to speculation and rumors that he’s gay.

As previously reported, a nude video leaked of Kordell, and he believes Porsha is responsible for the leak. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star denies she had anything to do with the tape leaking to the public, stating: “Kordell ‘TOOTING’ his derrière to the camera for the world to see.”

Meanwhile, there are whispers that Kordell sent the video to another man, and now that it has “leaked” for all “the world to see,” he’s trying to cover his tracks by blaming Porsha.

Kordell’s lawyers sent a cease and desist to Williams, demanding that she refrain from speaking about him, thejasminebrand.com reports. They’ve also requested that she remove any social media posts that mention him. If Williams refuses to comply, she will face additional legal action.

TMZ is reporting that Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian have put their PR stunts on hold, and are back together…. for now.

As you recall, the reality TV couple took a bit of a break last month after Chyna reportedly beat up Rob then moved out of the home they shared, taking with her their newborn baby girl, Dream Kardashian.

Following the break-up, Rob attempted to heal his broken heart by devouring an 8-course meal, but the move triggered his diabetes. He was rushed to the hospital, Chyna followed him and now they’re re-united. She’s also wearing her wedding ring again.

How long will they last this time before staging yet another attention grabbing headline?

Stay tuned — no doubt Blac Chyna is already plotting her next get rich scheme off the Kardashian name.