*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson on Tuesday, January 24 called on the Motion Picture Academy (Oscars) to promote greater diversity in hiring and promoting of African-Americans, Latinos and Asians in off camera positions in the film industry.

To facilitate getting the point across, Hutchinson and others have also scheduled a press conference today (01-24-17) at 11:15am Pacific at the Motion Picture Academy headquarters in Beverly Hills

“As a result of the mass pressure from civil rights leaders on the lily-white Oscars of past years, the Academy has done a better job of promoting diversity in on screen performance positions as evidenced by this year’s Oscars contender selection of a number of minorities in top acting roles,” Says Hutchinson, “but the record of hiring minorities in off camera positions where the bulk of the film industry work is done remains dismal. The next great challenge to the Academy is to change that.”

Endorsed By:

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, President Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

Dwayne Wyatt, L.A Black Employees for Fairness

Debbie Washington National Council of Negro Women

Robert Taylor, Black Ministerial Alliance

Lita Herron, President Youth Advocacy Coalition

Pedro Baez, Founder Voice of the People

Skip Townsend, Cease Fire

Vicky Lindsay, Project Cry No More

Press Conference

When: Tuesday, January 24, 11:15 AM

Where: Motion Picture Academy, 8920 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Ca.