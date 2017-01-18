*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and civil rights leaders on Tuesday, January 17 called on Steve Harvey to substantiate using President Obama‘s name in meeting with Donald Trump.

Harvey said on his radio show it was Trump who invited him to meet. But he said in his initial statement that he was asked by “the Obama transition team” to meet with Trump!!!

The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable and other civil rights leaders call on Harvey to disclose who in the Obama camp asked him to meet Trump. If he can’t or won’t, we call on him to issue a public apology to the President and his fans.

“Radio stations such as KJLH in Los Angeles and other stations that carry his syndicated show,“ also noted Hutchinson, “must seriously examine their relationship with Harvey pending his substantiation of the use of President Obama’s name to justify the Trump meeting–in lieu of substantiation.”

Here’s Harvey’s initial statement using President Obama’s name to justify the Trump meeting.

“Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward,” Harvey starts in a statement posted to Twitter. “The transition teams on both sides asked me to meet, and I’m glad I did. I found him in both congenial and genuine.”

