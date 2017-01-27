*Amazon swooped rights to the film “Crown Heights” following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

The prison drama stars Lakeith Stanfield of FX’s “Atlanta” as Colin Warner, who is arrested and convicted for a crime he did not commit. While losing hope, his best friend, Carl King, devotes his life to restoring Colin’s freedom, doggedly pursuing every lead for years.

The streaming service acquired the film for just over $2 million, according to THR. Plans are to release the film in theaters.

Matt Ruskin wrote and directed the film, which also features Kerry Washington’s husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Natalie Paul, Amari Cheatom, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Nestor Carbonell, Zach Grenier, Josh Pais, Yul Vazquez and Ron Canada.

Throughout Sundance, the film received standing ovations at each of its public screenings, according to THR.

Asomugha and Ruskin also produced the film with Natalie Galazka, with Jonathan Baker, Joshua Blum and Lila Yacoub as executive producers.