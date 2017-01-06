*Lamar Odom has completed a 35 day stint at a San Diego treatment center and now he’s ready to capitalize off his road to recovery.

TMZ caught up with the former baller while he was shopping in Beverly Hills, and Odom described his rehab experience as “life-changing.”

He also said things between him and the Kardashians and his ex-wife, Khloe – are cool.

Peep the video below.

Lamar has been struggling to exist among the living ever since his 2015 drug overdose, when he was hospitalized after being discovered unconscious at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Crystal, Nevada. He was in a coma and placed on life support in a hospital in Las Vegas for a few days before regaining consciousness.



Footage of the brawl that erupted at the funeral for actor and comedian Ricky Harris has emerged, and according to the reports, the source of the drama was an angry relative who tried to fight Snoop Dogg.

Multiple sources inside the Long Beach church tell TMZ that it was one of Ricky’s cousins who stepped to Snoop and called him a “bitch ass n****.” The celebrity news site also reports that “2 members of Snoop’s crew — Daz Dillinger and another dude — stepped up, took down the cousin … and all hell broke loose.”

Snoop’s bodyguard eventually hauled the guy out of the church.

It was initially reported that a guy named Big Flossy — who has a longstanding beef with Snoop — had started the fight, but TMZ has confirmed Flossy wasn’t involved.

Watch the mayhem via the clip below: