*Here we go again. Lee Daniels has again teased a spinoff of his Fox series “Empire” during a TCA session.

“We’re in talks,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday following his Television Critics Association panel for “Star.” “We’re finally figuring it out. It takes a minute, you know? We just really had to build the foundation of ‘Empire,’ so we then try to figure out what that B-chorus is. It looks like it’s going to happen.”

Daniels wouldn’t say any more about the spinoff when asked whether it could be for this current pilot season or if it would be a planted episode that serves as a back-door pilot.

Also unclear is the premise, though there had been talk during the August 2015 TCA that a spinoff could serve as a prequel revolving around Taraji P. Henson’s character Cookie.

“It could be,” Daniels told THR about a prequel series. “We really are in deep talks about it, and we’re having all these ideas thrown around to figure it out. But I can officially say that we will be having a spinoff.”