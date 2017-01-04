*Lil Wayne has folks speculating about new music he may or may not have in store for 2017 after posting a cryptic message on Facebook late Tuesday (Jan. 3).

In the caption of a photo showing Weezy at a party, the caption reads: “CV. Funeral. D6.”

The three terms are apparently album titles, with the coming of “Funeral” tipped by the rapper himself just last month. Appearing on the skateboarding podcast The Nine Club, he said during the interview, “Just make sure they know that Funeral is coming soon.”

Lil Wayne was pretty quiet in 2016, aside from a handful of guest appearances and the October release of his memoir “Gone ‘Til November,” about his time in Rikers Island.

The rapper is still in a standoff with his label Cash Money. Their court battle continues on after recent negotiations proved unsuccessful. Wayne is suing his label, run by Bryan “Birdman” Williams, for $51 million.