*“All Eyez On Me” just picked up a distributor and now has a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. rights to the Morgan Creek Entertainment biopic of Tupac Shakur was acquired by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment. The studio will release the film on June 16.

“All Eyez On Me” follows Pac’s rise to fame as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records.

Benny Boom directed the film, which stars newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur. Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson, Lauren Cohan and Hill Harper also star.

Shakur, who was killed in Las Vegas at the age of 25, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7.