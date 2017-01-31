*Disney’s final trailer for “Beauty and the Beast” premiered Monday night during “The Bachelor” along with a first taste of Ariana Grande and John Legend’s duet of the classic theme song.

Written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, it was originally sung by actress Angela Lansbury for the 1991 animated feature and later rerecorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the film’s soundtrack. That song won both an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award that year.

Dion will also be performing an original song, “How Does A Moment Last Forever,” for the new film’s soundtrack, which is due on March 10. The film hits theaters on March 17.

Emma Watson stars as Belle while Dan Stevens plays the Beast. Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Stanley Tucci (Cadenza), Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen (Cogsworth) and Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts) voice the castle’s memorable objects and Luke Evans and Josh Gad stars Gaston and his sidekick Le Fou.

Watch the new trailer below featuring Grande and Legend’s version of the theme song: