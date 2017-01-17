*A New York woman hired to be nanny to a 2-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with assault, endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon after a Nanny-cam caught her using a hot curling iron to punish the child.

At first 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo told a judge she was not guilty after the child, Alexander Persaud, told his mom that the woman burned him.

But then the mother, Angela Persaud, checked the nanny cam they had placed in the child’s bedroom.

Nxumalo was arrested.

In the video you could see the child flinching as the nanny burned his feet and hands.

“She pulled out the curling iron several times. She heated it up,” Persaud told the station. “You see her showing him that it’s going to be hot, and, ‘I’m going to use it on you.’ You see her yelling at him. You see her grab him a few times.”

