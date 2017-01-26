*Rapper/actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has teamed with CEO/founder Edwin Benton to develop and launch Slang N’ Friendz, a multi-player cross word game for IOS and Android devices.

Released today (Jan. 26), the free game pulls words from a dictionary database loaded with slang. Players are awarded bonus points for using slang words against the world. Users also have the ability to plug in their own slang words and add new ones. Slang N’ Friendz is also equipped with definitions.

“In a time when so much of the world is divided, technology has the opportunity to bring us together,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Slang N’ Friendz encourages users to connect, be friendly and identify what they have in common through language. It’s also a chance for different generations to learn about each other’s unique forms of communication and find ways to use language to bridge generation gaps.”

Adds Benton: “Our goal is to provide users with a fun, compelling and unintimidating word game where they can be themselves, learn and represent where they come from. Our purpose is to connect people across the world and allow users to engage with someone they wouldn’t normally meet. Slang is universal and could the driving factor that brings us together and one day, possibly change the world.”

Slang N’ Friendz is available via the App Store or Google Play.