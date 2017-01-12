*Who needs a flak jacket when you have a laptop?

I just bought a new MacBook Pro with the TouchBar.

Oh yes, I did. LOVE IT. But I was experiencing a little buyer’s remorse — you pay a premium for Apple’s toys, after all — as I flipped on the news for the first time one day late last week, and heard that a MacBook Pro’s had saved a man’s life.

I’m keeping mine. And as soon as I’m done working today, I’m going to buy a new backpack for it. Keep reading, and you’ll understand all of that!

Steve Frappier was in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where a guy pulled a gun out of his checked bag and started firing into the crowd. Frappier said he dropped to the floor of the airport with his backpack still on, in an effort to protect himself from the gunfire. He said he felt something hit his back, but thought it was other bags falling off of the carousel.

Later, when he opened up his backpack, he discovered damage to it and the laptop it contained. He took the backpack straight to the FBI, which was investigating the shooting. Reps with the agency confirmed that the 9mm bullet had been fired by the shooter.

The FBI concluded that the bullet had passed through an opening in the backpack, hitting the laptop’s display and continuing through the MacBook Pro’s aluminum body and battery before exiting through the machine’s side intake vents!

