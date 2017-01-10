Everyone’s Favorite Wise-Cracking Aunt Starts the Party and Skips the Po-Po in Two Hilarious Films on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital HD January 31 from Lionsgate

*SANTA MONICA, CA – Kick off the new year, and those well-intentioned resolutions, with the Matriarch herself in Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand January 31 from Lionsgate.

NAACP Image Award-winning director Tyler Perry returns as Madea along with fan favorites Aunt Bam and Hattie to prevent her teenage niece from attending the crazy frat party next door.

The outrageously funny return of Madea – after a three-year theatrical hiatus – was number one at the box office two weekends in a row with a $74 million-dollar worldwide box office.

The laugh-out-loud film also features appearances by Cassi Davis (TV’s “House of Payne”), Patrice Lovely (TV’s “Love Thy Neighbor”), Yousef Erakat (FOUSEYTUBE), Liza Koshy (TV’s “Freakish”) Bella Thorne (The Duff), Diamond White (TV’s “Transformers: Rescue Bots”), Rap Artist Tyga, Lexy Panterra (Dirt), J.C. Caylen (TV’s “Tagged”) and Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street).

Tyler Perry’s BOO! A Madea Halloween tells the story of Madea being summoned to keep a watchful eye on Brian’s (Tyler Perry) teenage daughter and keep her out of trouble. Little does Madea know, the trouble is coming for her. Fortunately, or not, she has her posse of Bam (Davis), Hattie (Lovely) and Joe to shield off ghosts and killer clowns.

Also on January 31, following a nine-month nationwide tour, Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run (The Play) will be available on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD and On Demand. On the run from the law, Madea hides out at Bam’s house, thinking she will lie low. Unfortunately, Bam’s house is packed with rambunctious family and friends, and Madea finds herself needing to lay down her own law and drop the hammer!

Tyler Perry’s BOO! A Madea Halloween home entertainment release bonus material features a look back at what makes audiences love Madea, and how this film came to be. Tyler Perry’s BOO! A Madea Halloween will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for $39.99 and $29.95, respectively. Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Trailers:

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween:

Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run:



Website: www.madeamovies.com

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Special Features

“Why We Love Madea!” Featurette

“Boo! From the Crew” Montage

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween Program Information

Year of Production: 2016

Title Copyright: ? 2016 AFFG, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Type: Theatrical Release

Rating: PG-13 for Drug Use and References, Suggestive Content, Language, Some Horror Images and Thematic Material

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Closed-Captioned: NA

Subtitles: English, Spanish and English SDH

Feature Run Time: 103 Minutes

Blu-ray Format: 1080p 16×9 Widescreen (1.85:1)

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.85:1)

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run (The Play) Program Information

Year of Production: 2016

Title Copyright: ? 2016 TP Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Type: Home Entertainment Premiere

Rating: Not Rated

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Closed-Captioned: NA

Subtitles: English, Spanish and English SDH

Feature Run Time: 134 Minutes

Blu-ray Format: 1080p 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

