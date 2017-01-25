*Madonna is denying “rumors” that she has applied to adopt two more children in Malawi.

The reports surfaced after a Malawian government spokesperson told news outlets the singer, 58, had appeared in court and had “filed an application expressing interest” to adopt.

Madonna is currently in the African country, but said her visit was strictly for charity purposes.

“The rumors of an adoption process are untrue,” she said in a statement. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.”

Court spokesman Mlenga Mvula had told news agencies earlier Wednesday that Madonna had appeared in High Court, applying to adopt two children. “As a court, we adjourned the matter for a ruling (in the next two weeks). The court will either grant the adoption order or might not,” he said.

Madonna previously adopted two children from the African country: David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Her footprint in the country dates back to 2006, when she established the Raising Malawi charity, with the goal of improving children’s lives. So far, the money raised has funded scholarships to female students, and is currently building the country’s first pediatric intensive care unit at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, in Blantyre.