*Malcolm X’s daughter and granddaughter have been arrested after allegedly stealing a U-Haul that carried a group of mistreated dogs, reports TMZ.

Malikah Shabazz and her daughter, Beth Shabazz, were in Maryland Wednesday when police found in their possession a box in the truck containing dogs with injuries.

Officers noted that the dogs were “kept in inhumane conditions,” according to TMZ.

Mother and daughter have been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, vehicle theft and an additional charge of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

They’ve been released on bail.