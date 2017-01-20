*Malia Obama has booked another high-profile internship in the entertainment industry.

When her family returns from their post-White House vacation in Palm Springs, Malia, 18, will head straight to work for The Weinstein Company, headed by Hollywood powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein.

Malia will work out of the company’s New York office beginning next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No word yet on what her duties will be, but word has it that it may be in either marketing or development.

The internship follows her 2015 summer gig on the set of HBO’s hit drama “Girls,” and her summer 2014 job as a production assistant on the set of Halle Berry’s now-cancelled CBS drama “Extant.”

After graduating high school in 2016, it was announced that Malia would take a gap year before starting Harvard in the fall of 2017.

In November, she slipped quietly into Peru and Bolivia for an 83-day educational trip organized by Where There Be Dragon, a Colorado-based company that specializes in “gap-year” and “summer abroad” excursions.

Malia’s trip to the Cordillera Real mountain range in Bolivia was described as an opportunity for students to “examine current political trends, social movements and environmental conservation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru.”