*Earlier this week on CNN, contributor and Morehouse professor Marc Lamont Hill said President-elect Donald Trump’s diversity coalition are “a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people.”

Hill targeted Kanye West and Steve Harvey, saying they were nothing more than “a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people.”

While Hill said that he has utmost respect for Harvey, he disagreed with the way Trump was using the comedian. Hill believes Harvey should be invited to have a seat at Trump’s table, but “when you’re at the table, you should have experts at the table. You should have people who can challenge the president at the table.”

Hill then went on to say Trump keeps “bringing up comedians and actors and athletes to represent black interests” — which Hill says is demeaning, disrespectful, and condescending. “Bring some people up there with some expertise Donald Trump, don’t just bring up people to entertain.”

In related news, rapper T.I. pretty much said the same in a series of short videos on his Instagram account.

In one video, T.I. criticized the motives of West and Harvey — and he also goes in on NFL legend Jim Brown and Martin Luther King III, for meeting with Trump on Monday.

“Kanye, what the f*ck you doing? Steve, man, you know way better than that?” T.I. says.

Watch T.I.’s clip + Marc’s CNN segment below:



