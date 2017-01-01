

*Po’ thang.

To say Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square on live TV didn’t go well would be an understatement.

The diva was straight up exposed you could say. On ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” Carey had to deal with an audio equipment malfunction, which resulted in a very awkward situation that she and millions watching would like to forget.

Apparently, Mariah couldn’t hear herself via the on-stage monitors which meant she couldn’t lip sync. Anyway, maybe SHE couldn’t her anything on stage, but the live audience at the event and everybody watching on TV had no problem hearing the music and backing track for her hit song “Emotions” — including all the pre-recorded high notes. (Oops. Not a good look)

Watch it all fall apart:

We really felt sorry for her because, while her back-up dancers kept doing their thing, she was pretty much reduced to walking around the stage, repeatedly asking a technician to turn her speakers on.

At one point she told the crowd, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

In any event, trying to make the best of a messy situation, a frustrated and embarrassed Carey later tweeted:

“Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey’s disgusted sign off after her disastrous performance is basically us to 2016 https://t.co/NPbuH53UDu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2017

And of course social media was merciless:

Ohio State should thank Mariah Carey. They no longer have the worst performance of the night. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017

Operator: “911 what’s your emergency?”

Person: “Mariah Carey just bombed Times Square.” — Todd Hall (@toddycst) January 1, 2017

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey’s career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

If you’re looking for an excuse, there really isn’t any, however the Hollywood Reporter says Carey had suffered from a tight and difficult rehearsal schedule earlier in the night and was unable to hear through her in-ear monitor for most of her set, according to a source.

The source told Billboard, “She didn’t have the kind of time that she usually gets for her “Mariah-ness.’”

Whateva.