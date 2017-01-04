*In her first interview about her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” Mariah Carey says she was “mortified” by what happened.

“It really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported, Carey’s team immediately put the blame on Dick Clark Productions for the earpiece malfunction that led to her lip-sync embarrassment on live television. The company fired back, calling her allegations of sabotage “absurd.”

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey told EW. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Carey insisted that the incident, although mortifying, has not scared her away from performing on live television in the future.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she told EW. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

She also added a thank you to the “true fans” and media that offered their support after the flub. “I am so appreciative of them,” she said.