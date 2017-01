BHL This Week – Join Rachel True, Courtney Stewart, DJ Jesse Janedy and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for January 5th, 2016.

Today our hosts discuss Mariah Carey’s New Years Eve performance, Ellen cancelling Kim Burrell, Denzel Washington needing to utilize better black actors, Lee Daniels controversial comments about people of color, Janet’s Baby and more.

