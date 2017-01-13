*In a scene from Sunday’s episode of “Mariah’s World,” Mariah Carey is shown having to perform in Paris after learning that Prince has just died.

“I’m not sure if everybody has heard the news yet that we lost one of the greatest, most incredible geniuses that we’ve ever had in music,” she tells the crowd. “He was just one of a kind and just so amazing and I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to come out here and put on a show and be festive.”

But Mariah said she took the stage because “that’s what Prince would want me to do.”

Mariah says, “I think he would want me to get through it.”

She then tells the audience, “He was a friend to me to and he talked me through some times I really, really needed somebody.”

In Prince’s honor, Mariah asks the crowd if they can have a moment of silence for her “incredible” friend.

Watch below: