*A rep for Mariah Carey says she’s launching a full investigation into her unfortunate New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square after claiming producers tried to “sabotage” her set, according to a report.

Carey, 47, was left to flounder before thousands in attendance and millions of viewers of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” after her earpiece allegedly malfunctioned and she decided to stop singing altogether.

A source close to the singer told The Sun, “Mariah is fuming and has been left very upset for the past couple of days. She won’t let this go and believes somebody tried to sabotage her.”

Dick Clark Production has called Carey’s claims “absurd.”

“She is launching her own investigation into the incident,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Carey and her entourage were photographed the week before the botched New Year’s performance heading into a marijuana dispensary called The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado, The Daily Mail reported.

She wore a green ball gown and smiled at photographers as she walked in and out of the store just before Christmas in the state where recreational marijuana is legal.