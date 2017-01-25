*Mariah Carey and rapper YG have reportedly recorded a “breakup record” believed to be inspired by the singer’s split from ex-fiance, James Packer.

According to TMZ, the song and its music video, reportedly filmed within 24 hours, is expected to debut this weekend on the next episode of E!’s “Mariah’s World.”

Mimi and YG played coy when TMZ cameras recently caught them leaving Los Angeles restaurant Catch. Asked if they’ll be collaborating on a song, YG said, “I don’t know what we doing.”

Carey was asked if she’s done with performing live following the New Year’s Eve lip-sync fiasco, and she responded, “No, that was nonsense.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Carey’s manager teased new records, saying, “Mariah’s working on new music and there’s so many things yet to be announced.”

She is also set to embark on a forthcoming tour with Lionel Richie.