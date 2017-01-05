*Tommy Mottola has a lot to say about his ex-wife Mariah Carey in light of her New Year’s Eve non-performance and has shared it with the New York Post’s Page Six.

Describing Carey as a “global icon and a treasure with incredible talent,” the former Sony Music chairman says the earpiece/lip-sync mishap “could’ve happened to anyone,” but also adds that it should’ve never happened in the first place — just like her E! reality series “Mariah’s World.”

“My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career,” he wrote in a letter to Page Six.

Mottola, who recounted how he dated, married and later divorced Carey in his 2013 tell-all Hitmaker: The Man and His Music, argued that “Mariah’s World” was an unnecessary distraction which “does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent.”

He added, “She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next.”

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov, who spearheaded the reality series and appears heavily in it, reportedly fired back: “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”