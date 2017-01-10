*From the looks of it, someone is questioning if Mariah Carey deserves her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to TMZ, her star on Hollywood Blvd. was vandalized by the addition of a question mark to her name, drawn in ink.

A rep for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce called the LAPD Sunday and revealed that someone on Instagram had claimed responsibility, TMZ reports.

Hollywood Historic Trust has already had it cleaned up for a reported $1,500.

According to TMZ, cops have pulled surveillance video in their search for the suspect. The investigation is for felony vandalism.