*Mary J. Blige had two reasons to party while in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. The night before turning up with the cast of the Forties-set drama “Mudbound,” she celebrated her 46th birthday at the mountainside home of Park City power couple Kevin and Kathy Burns.

She was presented with a crown-topped cake (courtesy of The Hudson LA restaurant), which read, “Happy birthday, Queen.”

“She was saying how happy she was to be a single woman,” said a spy of the singer, who filed for divorce last year. “And that she felt younger than ever.”

Blige stars in “Mudbound” with Carey Mulligan, a story that “follows two men returning home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi. Once there, they struggle to deal with racism and adjust to postwar life,” per deadline.com.

In related news, Jay Z is headed to Sundance to promote his Spike TV series “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which will debut Wednesday evening.

The doc tells the tragic story of a young black male who spent three years on Rikers Island as a teen without ever being brought to trial.

“This is a national story, said Jenner Furst, executive producer, creator, writer, and director of ‘Browder,’ during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

She continued, “I think what happened to Kalief Browder, what happened to his family, what happened to his sister, what happened to his mother, this is not just about New York City. I think there’s a moment right now — there’s a window open, a door open that we could all walk through and utilize this harrowing tale that really grabs you by the heart and by the soul to take a deeper look at our criminal justice system and change it. And I think that’s what we’re hoping to do, and I think that’s what it has the potential to do once people see it.”