*Well, well, well. Will you look-a-heah. It seems Miss Mary … as in Mary J. Blige is not suffering in the love department while she’s going through a nasty, public divorce. Not only is she getting her groove back in the dating department, but it’s with a younger man!

According to Media Take Out, Mary, 46, has allegedly fallen for 30-year-old Jason Mitchell, one of the stars of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ in which he played Easy E. If this is true, all we can say is go ‘head Mary and Jason!

Jason and Mary, reports Hollywood Life, met on the set of their new film “MudBound,” which is currently showing at Sundance. They started buddying up, so to speak, while filming the movie in May 2016 (yes, she was still married to Kendu Isaacs at the time), but things didn’t get serious between them until the Essence Festival in summer 2016, according to MTO.

With Mary being pretty much a single woman at this point, you may be wondering why they haven’t been seen together? Well, reportedly want to keep their love affair on the down low while her messy divorce is still getting finalized. Then, she’ll be free to express her love as much as she wants!

On the other hand, some are warning Miss Mary to be careful with dude. That’s because Mitchell was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in August 2016. An unnamed 18-year-old woman called cops to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Boston and accused him of grabbing her forcefully, throwing her to the ground and calling her a “b*tch.” Mitchell wasn’t arrested, but because the incident happened on hotel property, he was kicked out!

In other Mary J. Blige news, the singer/actress has chopped the price on her Saddle River estate by another $1 million, taking the nearly 20,000-square-foot home to $8.9 million, according its New Jersey Multiple Listing Service listing.

Blige paid $12.8 million for the home — reportedly an all-cash deal — back in 2008, and listed it in 2015 for $13 million. This is the fourth price cut.

Blige, who split from her husband and manager Kendu Isaacs last year after 12 years of marriage, apparently has split from the home too, which is largely emptied of furnishings, real estate photos show.

