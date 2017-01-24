*During a Sundance Film Festival panel for her upcoming movie “Mudbound” (Jan. 22), Mary J. Blige was asked about President Donald Trump and could hardly contain her disgust.

“I just really can’t support this,” she said of Trump’s presidency. “He speaks about women viciously and he’s just… racist. It makes me emotional, I haven’t been this emotional all day.”

Blige’s comments came the day after millions worldwide protested as part the nationwide Women’s March on Saturday (Jan. 21), the day after Trump’s inauguration.

“My hopes are that this brings us together as people, period,” Blige said regarding the historic march. “Not as black people… but as people, and [understanding] that the only thing that’s going to make anything change is for us to love each other.”

Prior to the November election, Blige supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during her presidential run. She famously interviewed Clinton on her Apple Music-powered show The 411 last September and broke out in song while discussing police brutality.

Watch Blige’s Sundance Q&A below: