*“Love and Hip Hop: New York” standout Cardi B drops in on tonight’s episode of BET’s “Being Mary Jane.”

The fiery reality show star will play a fiery reality show star named Mercedes, who is interviewed by Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) at her new “Great Day USA” gig. But something goes left during the Q&A, and Mary Jane is turned into a viral sensation when a camera phone catches her reading the hell out of Mercedes backstage.

Watch the clip below:

Also on tonight’s episode, things rapidly heat up between Mary Jane and Lee Truitt (Chiké Okonkwo).

Episode three of “Being Mary Jane” with Cardi B. airs tonight, Tuesday, January 31st at 10pm ET on BET.