*With former Fox News anchor/personality Megyn Kelly‘s arrival at NBC, somebody’s got to go and that somebody is actually two people: Al Roker and Tamron Hall.

Here’s the bottom line: Kelly’s new daytime show will take over either the “Today” show’s 9am or 10am hour. Also, the NBC morning show is dumping Al Roker and Tamron Hall’s “Today’s Take” hour — which currently airs at 9am — in the process.

ET/Entertainment Tonight is reporting that according to sources, Kelly’s timeslot is still being decided, and that her show will likely start in the fall.

“She will either take over the 9 a.m. hour or the 10am hour,” one source tells ET. “If it ends up being the 10 am hour, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will move to 9 a.m.”

Now that you’ve heard the bad news about Roker and Hall, the good news however is the 62-year-old Roker and 46-year-old Hall are not leaving the Today show or NBC. A second source with knowledge of the situation says that despite rumors, Hall is “expected to stay at the network and with the Today show family.”

“She will still fill in on the Today show at times when Savannah [Guthrie] is off,” the source says. “She will also continue her daily show on MSNBC.”

By the way, the network has made no official comments on the changes.

Here’s a fun fact: “Today’s Take” was previously fronted by Billy Bush, before he was let go after his infamous Donald Trump controversy.

Meanwhile, an NBC source previously told ET that Kelly’s new show “will not fall under the Today banner, but instead be Kelly-branded.”

As was reported earlier, Kelly, 46, announced she was leaving Fox News after 12 years to take on a new role at NBC News. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will host her own daytime news program, anchor a Sunday evening news show and take part in special political programming and other breaking news coverage.