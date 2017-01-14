*Regarding his upcoming tour, veteran Dance/Funk/Soul/R&B/Jazz-Fusion Rocker, Michael Henderson, tells fans:

“I’m bringing with me my ‘Big Band’ to give audience members a truly magical and memorable ‘Big Michael Henderson Music Experience!'”

Michael Henderson

Michael Henderson, his music, and his voice are legendary! The concerts with his incredible band are a full musical experience!

His music became the sound of the ’70s soon after he signed as a solo artist with Buddah Records (later known as Buddha Records) subsequently embarking upon an extraordinary solo career! Michael Henderson is an icon in the entertainment industry selling over 25 million records with several number one hits!

A child prodigy, Henderson has more than five decades of musical experience and know-how in the business of music, music recording, performance production etc., and “Brings It!”… Each show is a musical history and presented with finesse only a seasoned pro could deliver!! Before recording, touring as a solo artist, Henderson honed his skills as a backing musician for some of the greatest talents in the industry!

IE., Miles Davis (for many years playing alongside Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Mtume, Reggie Lucas) Stevie Wonder! The Fantastic Four, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Detroit Emeralds and not to mention the ground breaking music he wrote and produced with Producer/drummer Norman Connors (“You Are My Starship” “Valentine Love” duet w/Jean Carn and “We Both Need Each Other” featuring Ms. Phyllis Hyman!

Henderson is the proud recipient of countless Awards, Gold & Platinum Record Plaques, Certifications, Keys to many cities, since his early days of playing Bass Guitar! In addition, for past and continued contribution(s) to music, September marked the month of a Black Tie Gala; Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love where he received the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award of Merit” from President/CEO Vannessa Jordan-Gaston of the esteemed group, “The National R&B Music Society Inc.!

Having written, sang, and played bass on Phyllis Hymans’ first top ten hit, & “We Both Need Each Other” Michael Henderson went on to record with Ms. Hyman the classic, “Can’t We Fall In Love Again”, considered today to be one of the top ten duets of all time!

His taste for singing duets only heightened with the sultry vocals of Roberta Flack on the also, Henderson penned hit, “At the Concert!” Additional chart-toppers would include the Michael Henderson penned, “Valentine Love” & a classic lovers’ anthem featuring the sassy, jazzy vocals of Jean Carn! Let us not forget, the soulful single, “Take Me, I’m Yours” featuring the steaming highs of Ms. Rena Scott!

Today, Michael Henderson’s music has been re-discovered, recorded and/or sampled by a new generation IE., (Beyonce’, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Maysa Leak, Conya Doss, Nas, Guru, Tamia, LL Cool J, Rick James and more) keeping the music alive and Henderson kept busy by satisfying a loyal audience!

There is so much to this legendary entertainer, If you missed MH , “At the Concert” the first time, make sure you get your tickets early and before they are gone!

Chicago, Illinois (the Promontory):

www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/ SaleEventDetail?dispatch= loadSelectionData&eventId= 6968655

Houston, Texas (New Red Rooster):

www.eventbrite.com/e/michael- henderson-valentines-day-love- affair-concert-tickets- 30433601722

Watch Michael Henderson’s Performance in Chicago on YouTube:



EUR EXtra Coverage: Michael Henderson doing an incredibly exquisite SOLO version of his hit with Jean Carne, “Valentine Love“:

