*After the release of her candid Rolling Stone interview, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, took to Twitter to inform all that she, “Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever.”

She added, “If you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear.”

In a second Tweet, 18-year-old Jackson wrote, “And to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either.”

The revealing RS interview covers a range of topics including her battle with depression and drug addiction, her sexual assault by a “complete stranger” at age 14, being committed into a residential therapy program at age 15 after she tried to kill herself “multiple times.”

Additionally, she opens up about her famous father’s 2009 death, saying she blames Dr. Conrad Murray for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. She has also raised a few eyebrows for revealing that she sees herself as a black woman.

Jackson is adamant that she’s Michael’s biological child and therefore considers herself black.

“I consider myself Black. [Dad] would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re Black. Be proud of your roots,’” she said. “And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad. Why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

The aspiring model acknowledges that her appearance affords her privilege that most black women don’t have. “Most people that don’t know me call me white. I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”

Now Paris is allegedly sober and happier than she’s ever been, and she says her new career as a model has been therapeutic.

“I’ve had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time,” she admits. “Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t. But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me – and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it’s selfish.”

You can read her interview with Rolling Stone HERE.