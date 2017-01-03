*We’ll get to Michael Jordan‘s daughter shortly, but first, we have some hilarious, cutie news to share with you concerning LeBron James‘ baby girl, Zhuri.

James’ wife, Savannah, shared an Instagram video of little Miss Zhuri beating up her big brother Bronny, and mom can’t control her laughter as she records the pummeling.

Her IG caption accompanying the video said: “I guess this is what big brothers are for.”

She also included the hash tag “#LordLetHerBeMoreGentle.”

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine, doesn’t believe LeBron James will ever top her father. Skip Bayless noted her comments during a segment on “Undisputed.”

On how the Cavaliers star stacks up against Michael Jordan, Bayless tweeted out this question: “Will LeBron ever top Jordan?”

Many Twitter users replied to his tweet, but one stood out because she happened to be Jordan’s daughter.

“No,” Jasmine Jordan replied to Skip, and scores of fans would agree with her.

The Washington Post noted how, “In 15 NBA seasons, Jordan took his teams to six NBA Finals and not only won them all, but was named Finals MVP in all six. Now in his 14th season, James has been to seven Finals but has won just three.”

Will LeBron ever top Jordan? NOW on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 28, 2016

