*Michelle Obama made her final appearance on “The Tonight Show” as first lady Wednesday night, and host Jimmy Fallon made it one for the ages.

First, Fallon gave audience members the chance to record themselves thanking FLOTUS for her eight years of service, only to find out that she was behind a curtain listening the whole time.

Watch below:

In another bit, the two participated in Fallon’s “thank-you note” bit, where both expressed gratitude to special people, including President Obama.

“Dear Barack, thank you for proving you’re not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox,” she wrote.

Fallon wrote: “Thank you, Mrs. Obama, for always promoting physical fitness. And hey, since you like exercising so much, how about running for president?”

Watch below:

In another segment, surprise guests Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle joined the party to play several rounds of “Catchphrase.” The first lady danced the robot, Fallon had to describe “dad jeans” by using her husband as an example, while Chappelle performed a spot-on Valley girl impression.

Watch below:

And then Stevie Wonder closed out the show, performing “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour,” which he changed to “My Michelle Amour” in honor of the night’s guest.

Grab some tissue and watch below:

Mrs. Obama also sat down for an interview with Jimmy. The two reminisced on all of the “crazy” bits they’ve done together (including a potato sack race at the White House and a History of Dance routine). FLOTUS became emotional during the trip down memory lane. She also thanked her mother, “First Mom-In-Law,” and spoke about what she’ll be doing once she leaves the White House.

Watch highlights below:

