*Michelle Obama has chosen “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for her final talk show appearance as the sitting First Lady.

FLOTUS is booked for the Wednesday, Jan. 11 broadcast, NBC announced. It will be her third time on “The Tonight Show” following her Feb. 20, 2014 debut, when she participated in the “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on Apr. 2, 2015, she showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

Her final appearance will come just one day after her husband gives his farewell speech from her Chicago hometown.

The First Lady’s final year in the White House also included a stop on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for “Carpool Karaoke” earlier this summer, as well as an appearance on NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s Nickelodeon show “All In With Cam Newton.”

Last week, Mrs. Obama appeared on the Viceland series “Balls Deep,” where she joined host Thomas Morton for an episode highlighting resources for homeless veterans.

Watch clips below: