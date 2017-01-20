*It lasted only a split second, but that was all Twitter needed to pause, screenshot and meme Michelle Obama’s brief look into the camera during the Obamas’ greeting of the new first couple at the White House…and that look was just the beginning of a full day of delightful shade from our former FLOTUS.
When Melania Trump presented Mrs. Obama with a gift from Tiffany and Co., the former first lady frantically looked around for somewhere to stash it for the obligatory photo op, briefly making eye contact with the pool camera…just like the characters on “The Office.”
Twitter interpreted the look as one of annoyance…like, “Why would she give me this to hold right now, when we’re about to do our photo op?”
Memes ensued:
Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump’s gift giving ability. pic.twitter.com/QxJzQGnQDa
— Adam Johnson (@AdamJNBA) January 20, 2017
Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/wADXYZfKrh
— ʎǝɔunɐɥɔ 🌐 (@chauncey_murphy) January 20, 2017
*Michelle Obama opens Tiffany box from Melania and sees note* “Take me with you. I didn’t vote for Donald either. Baron is a monster. Help.”
— Ad Absurdum (@_AdAbsurdum_) January 20, 2017
Can we take a moment to appreciate Michelle’s face when Melania gives her a gift😂 im deceased pic.twitter.com/h8ywRviTeR
— Bree |🎣🐟🐠🐋| (@breannamillz) January 20, 2017
Michelle’s face lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/GKiKivHpAK
— Gucci Cardboard Box (@SobLucci) January 20, 2017
When the person you hate starts talking to you#MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/wAt6C7XZEu
— 🎈 (@Michelle_Vrvckn) January 20, 2017
#Inauguration Michelle Obama Side Eyed Of Illegitimate Trump Upstaged Everyone #MichelleObama#ReigningShadeQueen https://t.co/68g1nu7hMw pic.twitter.com/J5AfdeoQc4
— Sheriff Ali (@sheriffali) January 20, 2017
Barack is trying, but Michelle tho…she’s already over it. #MyFlotusIsBlack pic.twitter.com/40HDuBZgbq
— X (@XLNB) January 20, 2017
Below, watch the look happen in real time:
Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House. pic.twitter.com/05TzjXBeDf
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017
And then there was Michelle Obama’s expressions during the inauguration, which also captured the imagination of Twitter:
Mood AF 😑😂 caption this 👇🏾 #MichelleObama #TheObamas #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/nNBAKcDr1L
— RollingOut (@RollingOut) January 20, 2017
@realDonaldTrump mmmmhmmm. #MichelleObama #Michelle2020 pic.twitter.com/oOzVxCG8AJ
— kaitlyn sullivan (@ktisuhgee) January 20, 2017
Michelle done tried.
💀💀💀#MichelleObama #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/RPojAnFIF9
— HACHI & $WEG (@DaNinjaSWEG12) January 20, 2017
“Girl”
“Girl I know girl” pic.twitter.com/f2YkzyDUWh
— love U forever (@jersing) January 20, 2017
Michelle’s face after that ridiculous speech: Mood pic.twitter.com/SMNmKqO2Hb
— DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 20, 2017
Michelle Obama’s face… 😡 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/SzwEWgWMoN
— JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) January 20, 2017
Michelle expression all day is basically, “I’m done fake smiling around all your little work friends, Barack” pic.twitter.com/LsoDlrkrrb
— Abrameme Lincoln (@AllegedlyQ) January 20, 2017