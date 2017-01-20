*It lasted only a split second, but that was all Twitter needed to pause, screenshot and meme Michelle Obama’s brief look into the camera during the Obamas’ greeting of the new first couple at the White House…and that look was just the beginning of a full day of delightful shade from our former FLOTUS.

When Melania Trump presented Mrs. Obama with a gift from Tiffany and Co., the former first lady frantically looked around for somewhere to stash it for the obligatory photo op, briefly making eye contact with the pool camera…just like the characters on “The Office.”

Twitter interpreted the look as one of annoyance…like, “Why would she give me this to hold right now, when we’re about to do our photo op?”

Memes ensued:

Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump’s gift giving ability. pic.twitter.com/QxJzQGnQDa — Adam Johnson (@AdamJNBA) January 20, 2017

Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/wADXYZfKrh — ʎǝɔunɐɥɔ 🌐 (@chauncey_murphy) January 20, 2017

*Michelle Obama opens Tiffany box from Melania and sees note* “Take me with you. I didn’t vote for Donald either. Baron is a monster. Help.” — Ad Absurdum (@_AdAbsurdum_) January 20, 2017

Can we take a moment to appreciate Michelle’s face when Melania gives her a gift😂 im deceased pic.twitter.com/h8ywRviTeR — Bree |🎣🐟🐠🐋| (@breannamillz) January 20, 2017

Michelle’s face lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/GKiKivHpAK — Gucci Cardboard Box (@SobLucci) January 20, 2017

When the person you hate starts talking to you#MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/wAt6C7XZEu — 🎈 (@Michelle_Vrvckn) January 20, 2017

Below, watch the look happen in real time:

Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House. pic.twitter.com/05TzjXBeDf — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

And then there was Michelle Obama’s expressions during the inauguration, which also captured the imagination of Twitter:

“Girl”

“Girl I know girl” pic.twitter.com/f2YkzyDUWh — love U forever (@jersing) January 20, 2017

Michelle’s face after that ridiculous speech: Mood pic.twitter.com/SMNmKqO2Hb — DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 20, 2017