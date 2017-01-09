*Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will be in Chris Brown’s corner for the singer’s upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy, which is apparently happening in March at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Iron Mike is already trash talking the opponent on Instagram. After Soulja Boy initially joked that Tyson is going to teach Breezy how to bite somebody’s ear off, Tyson clapped back: “What the f— you talkin’ ‘bout? Only thing I’ma teach him is to bite somebody’s ear? Yeah, that’s right! I’ma teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out because I’m not going to teach him how to run.”

Watch below:

It's official. I'm going to train @chrisbrownofficial. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout @souljaboy.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is training Soulja Boy, and his Mayweather Promotions reportedly made a deal to broadcast the match on PPV.

Word has it that the fight is scheduled for 3 rounds. Both Brown and Soulja Boy are hyping the fight on their respective Instagram accounts.

Watch below:

😖